Dustin Allison commits to Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Pass Christian and Pearl River quarterback Dustin Allison announced his commitment to Southern Miss over the weekend.

I’m blessed to say that I will be furthering my Academic and Athletic career at The University of Southern Miss #smttt 🦅🦅 @Coach_Hall7 @coachstringer @wyattdalton4 pic.twitter.com/ovZpfPMMcI — Dustin Allison (@DustinAllison8) November 6, 2021

Allison saw action in six games this past season for the Wildcats, and led the Pirates to their first ever postseason win in 2019 - a season where he threw for over 3,100 yards and 35 touchdowns, while adding 600 yards and nine scores on the ground.

