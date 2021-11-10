Dustin Allison commits to Southern Miss
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Pass Christian and Pearl River quarterback Dustin Allison announced his commitment to Southern Miss over the weekend.
Allison saw action in six games this past season for the Wildcats, and led the Pirates to their first ever postseason win in 2019 - a season where he threw for over 3,100 yards and 35 touchdowns, while adding 600 yards and nine scores on the ground.
