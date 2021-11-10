Body of cow found washed ashore on Hancock County beach
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A shocking discovery greeted Hancock County residents Wednesday morning after the body of a cow was discovered washed ashore in Waveland.
The cow was found on the shoreline not far from the Silver Slipper. At this time, Hancock County officials are not sure where the cow came from.
One official told WLOX there are livestock owners that live nearby that often have animals get out of the fenced-in areas. Crews are working to remove the body using a front loader and a dump truck. It will be taken to an area of the county that is frequently used to bury large animals.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.