WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Body of cow found washed ashore on Hancock County beach

The body of a cow was found Wednesday morning washed ashore on a Hancock County beach.
The body of a cow was found Wednesday morning washed ashore on a Hancock County beach.(Remelton Chiasson)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A shocking discovery greeted Hancock County residents Wednesday morning after the body of a cow was discovered washed ashore in Waveland.

The cow was found on the shoreline not far from the Silver Slipper. At this time, Hancock County officials are not sure where the cow came from.

One official told WLOX there are livestock owners that live nearby that often have animals get out of the fenced-in areas. Crews are working to remove the body using a front loader and a dump truck. It will be taken to an area of the county that is frequently used to bury large animals.

I just saw something I think I would never see again a dead cow on the beach in lakeshore by the silver slipper camp ground it washed up very sad

Posted by Remelton Chiasson on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon....
4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi
Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property
A vehicle with the driver still trapped inside was discovered early Tuesday morning near mile...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Latest News

We're warming up... for now. But I'm tracking a cold front arriving tomorrow. Then, a big cool...
Wesley's Wednesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
Nice and mild. Not as crisp. Cold front tomorrow.
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Weather Update