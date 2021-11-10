WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 antibodies are present in vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, study shows

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA...
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA COVID vaccine. Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.(kate_sept2004 // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk. Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.

The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild type coronavirus.

The results were published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon....
4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi
Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property
A vehicle with the driver still trapped inside was discovered early Tuesday morning near mile...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Latest News

FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 299 new cases of COVID-19 and four new...
299 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld