WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive

Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.(UAB Hospital)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama boy who weighed less than a pound at birth after his mother went into labor at only 21 weeks and one day of gestation has been certified as the world’s most premature baby to survive.

Guinness World Records and UAB Hospital announced Wednesday that Curtis Means beat the previous record by one day.

Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.(UAB Hospital)

Curtis was born 132 days premature on July 5, 2020 with a twin who didn’t survive.

Weighing only 14.8 ounces at birth, the boy is now healthy and 16 months old.

Mother Michelle Butler of Eutaw, Alabama, says she’ll always remember being able to take Curtis home and surprise her older children.

Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.(UAB Hospital)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon....
4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi
Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property
A vehicle with the driver still trapped inside was discovered early Tuesday morning near mile...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 299 new cases of COVID-19 and four new...
299 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
We're warming up... for now. But I'm tracking a cold front arriving tomorrow. Then, a big cool...
Wesley's Wednesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
The body of a cow was found Wednesday morning washed ashore on a Hancock County beach.
Body of cow found washed ashore on Hancock County beach
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made