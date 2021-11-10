WLOX Careers
299 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 37 new cases and no new deaths reported Wednesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 299 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in the state Wednesday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 37 new cases and no deaths. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (18), Jackson County (6), Pearl River County (4), Hancock County (3), George County (3), and Stone County (3).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George507380739
Hancock77991307215
Harrison34,61755153578
Jackson24,69938628341
Pearl River965024121042
Stone3642668814

There were 25 deaths reported in the state on Tuesday. Five of them occurred between Oct. 15 and Nov. 6. Twenty additional deaths that occurred between March 15 and Nov. 4 were identified through death certificate reports, including two in Harrison County.

As of Nov. 9 at 3pm, there have been a total of 507,775 cases and 10,182 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

.
.(MSDH)

As of Nov. 9, there were 158 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 61 were in the ICU and 33 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 46 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of Nov. 3. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

