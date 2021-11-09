WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Trials delayed for mother, son in Mississippi fraud cases

Judges have delayed the state and federal trials of a mother and son charged in one of...
Judges have delayed the state and federal trials of a mother and son charged in one of Mississippi’s largest public corruption cases.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Judges have delayed the state and federal trials of a mother and son charged in one of Mississippi’s largest public corruption cases.

State Auditor Shad White has said Nancy New and Zachary New were responsible for misspending millions of dollars of welfare money that was intended for needy people in one of the poorest states in the U.S.

Their trials were scheduled to begin this week — Monday in Hinds County Circuit Court and Wednesday in federal court.

In late October, judges issued orders setting new trial dates of Jan. 3 in federal court and Feb. 7 in state court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside his home Sunday afternoon in Gulfport.
59-year-old Gulfport man identified as victim of weekend homicide
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
Loved ones mourn 9-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
Young crash victim’s organs donated to 6 people
The Wilkes Bridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road is being closed to traffic overnight this week....
HAPPENING OVERNIGHT: Cowan-Lorraine Bridge closing this week

Latest News

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside his home Sunday afternoon in Gulfport.
59-year-old Gulfport man identified as victim of weekend homicide
A man who ran off the road was rescued early Tuesday morning after another vehicle passing by...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10
A vehicle with the driver still trapped inside was discovered early Tuesday morning near mile...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10
Chilly and pretty this morning. Cloudier and pleasant this afternoon. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast