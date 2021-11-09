Trials delayed for mother, son in Mississippi fraud cases

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Judges have delayed the state and federal trials of a mother and son charged in one of Mississippi’s largest public corruption cases.

State Auditor Shad White has said Nancy New and Zachary New were responsible for misspending millions of dollars of welfare money that was intended for needy people in one of the poorest states in the U.S.

Their trials were scheduled to begin this week — Monday in Hinds County Circuit Court and Wednesday in federal court.

In late October, judges issued orders setting new trial dates of Jan. 3 in federal court and Feb. 7 in state court.

