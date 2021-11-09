WLOX Careers
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded area of Moss Point.(Source: Pixabay)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in Moss Point.

The remains were discovered in a wooded area on the east end of Shortcut Road, near the electrical substation just east of 2nd Street.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., the skeletal remains were unidentifiable and had been in the woods for some time.

The remains were taken to the State Crime Lab in Jackson, where the medical examiner will try to identify the person, find out how they died, and determine whether the death was natural or suspicious.

Moss Point Police Department is the lead agency on the investigation. Anyone with information about the remains are asked to contact Det. Kimberly Snowden with Moss Point Police Department by calling 228-475-1711

