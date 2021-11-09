WLOX Careers
Saints re-focusing on consistency at midway point of season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - Because of the NFL’s 17-game schedule this year, the halfway point of a team’s season is technically at halftime of its ninth game. Nonetheless, after eight contests, the Saints sit at 5-3 and a game behind the reigning Super Bowl champions in the division - with a head-to-head win, as well.

Considering the elements they’ve battled thus far - relocating for a month due to Hurricane Ida, a season-ending injury to the quarterback, and a slew of injuries at nearly every position - a 5-3 record isn’t a bad place to be. The road to 5-3, however, has been anything but linear.

There was the return to the Superdome that ended in an overtime loss to the 3-6 Giants. There was the comeback that didn’t hold up against Atlanta. There was the beatdown they handed Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Every game has a story, but moving forward, Malcolm Jenkins says the team has one big thing they need to figure out: consistency.

“We’ve had an interesting first half of the season. I think we’ve competed well, I think we’ve shown ourselves that when we execute, we can play with anybody,” he said. “The biggest thing for us that I would say we don’t like is the inconsistency. We’re a team that doesn’t make excuses, we don’t care about what’s going on outside of who’s on the field. For us, if we want to be the team that we want, we have to figure out how to continually be consistent.”

