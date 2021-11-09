WLOX Careers
Pleasantly dry today. Hit-or-miss showers possible Veterans Day Thursday.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sweater weather this morning with chilly temperatures mainly in the 40s. Today will be pleasantly dry with highs in the mid 70s which will be similar to yesterday. Expect plenty of sunshine this morning but skies may become cloudier by this afternoon or evening. High pressure over the southeast should continue to keep our pattern dry through the first half of this week. Then, we’ll see a chance for hit-or-miss showers on Veterans Day Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances will drop Friday into the weekend and it’ll be a big drop in temperature for Saturday and Sunday with afternoons in the 60s and mornings possibly as cold as the 30s for parts of South Mississippi for the first time this season. The tropics in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are currently quiet with no disturbances or named storms being tracked. No new systems are expected to form over the next five days. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

