Kids ages 5-11 are now receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Children ages 5 to 11 years of age can now be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fort Bridgforth is just one of the hundreds of parents who are making the decision to vaccinate their kids. Bridgforth said he’s trusting his 7 year-old son David’s pediatrician’s advice about the vaccine.

“I just believe in medicine, and I think it’s the best thing to do. So, I asked the doctor and she advised us that this was probably the best decision,” Bridgforth said.

Box of child vaccine doses (Holly Emery)

After the child doses for the vaccine were approved last Tuesday, parents have been calling clinics to schedule their child’s appointment. Registered Nurse Michelle Cresap said it’s not just about protecting kids.

“The kids are asymptomatic, so you may not know that they’ve even had it or been exposed. So, it’s another chain of being able to protect themselves as well as the older population,” Cresap said.

Like most parents, Bridgforth and his wife did their own research to figure out the best thing for their son.

Nurse Cresap said the child doses are safe and parents need to talk to a trusted physician about the shots.

“I mean, we just have to talk to them and give them the facts that we’ve had a large population that has been tested, and is going through the same testing as other vaccine. But because multiple, multiple groups work together, they were able to, if you will fast track it a little bit more than just one individual trying to work on the vaccine or, or one company trying to work on the vaccine,” Cresap said.

Bridgforth said it wasn’t a hard decision for him and his family - their main goal was to keep themselves and others safe.

“We know the kids do well, but we’re also trying to protect the whole population,” Cresap said.

More clinics in the Jackson area will have the child vaccines in the near future due to the State preparing prior to the first day of availability.

