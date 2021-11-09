WLOX Careers
Improvement plan in the works for AJ Holloway Sports Complex

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Improvements could soon be on the way for the AJ Holloway Sports Complex in Biloxi.

A survey utilizing drone technology took place Monday at the fields. The data collected will be used for a feasibility study.

Right now, city leaders want to make upgrades, like replacing grass with turf, and expanding parking lots. But these additions will have reaching effects beyond sports.

“Not only will it keep property values in check, or increase the property values, it will also spur economic development,” Biloxi Ward 6 Councilman Kenny Glavan said. “As we increase the activity around here, you’re going to see restaurants, hotels, and other businesses capitalize on that. And that’s what we want to see.”

Councilman Glavan said he also wants to address drainage issues at the sports complex.

