WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Harrison County gives state of the county from “A to Z”

All things Harrison County were spelled out Tuesday at the Coast Chamber's annual State of the...
All things Harrison County were spelled out Tuesday at the Coast Chamber's annual State of the County Address.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All things Harrison County were spelled out Tuesday morning at the Coast Chamber’s annual State of the County Address.

“F” stood for fire ratings, “M” for mosquito control, and “T” for tourism, which as been a bit of a tumultuous subject recently, with Coastal Mississippi and the country trying to get on the same page with promoting tourism, not only in Harrison County but all over South Mississippi.

“Each area is very unique, and as an elected official, I’m probably the most familiar with tourism, so I can see the whole big picture, but at the same time, I’m elected to represent the voters of Harrison County. I think everyone is moving forward and working together,” said Beverly Martin, president of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Martin gave the State of the County address.

Another important letter was “H,” as in Harrison County, and its spot in the state overall as a leader in economic development, infrastructure, and other areas.

“This Mississippi Gulf Coast and particularly Harrison County is growing and contributing to the economy of Mississippi like no other region has,” said former Governor Phil Bryant, who attended the event at the IP Casino Resort & Spa.

“It’s like the alphabet, you know from A to Z. We’ve been from the best to the worst and now we’re coming back,” Martin added.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Phillip Collins, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old...
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 59-year-old Gulfport man
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
A vehicle with the driver still trapped inside was discovered early Tuesday morning near mile...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Latest News

Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 360 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths...
360 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
The RESTORE Act was established in 2012 to provide relief to the five coastal states affected...
Gov. Reeves announces $62 million in new coastal RESTORE Act projects
The statement sent to parents Tuesday says administrators at Biloxi High received a tip earlier...
Another gun found at Biloxi High prompts district to increase security measures