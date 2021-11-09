Harrison County gives state of the county from “A to Z”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All things Harrison County were spelled out Tuesday morning at the Coast Chamber’s annual State of the County Address.

“F” stood for fire ratings, “M” for mosquito control, and “T” for tourism, which as been a bit of a tumultuous subject recently, with Coastal Mississippi and the country trying to get on the same page with promoting tourism, not only in Harrison County but all over South Mississippi.

“Each area is very unique, and as an elected official, I’m probably the most familiar with tourism, so I can see the whole big picture, but at the same time, I’m elected to represent the voters of Harrison County. I think everyone is moving forward and working together,” said Beverly Martin, president of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Martin gave the State of the County address.

Another important letter was “H,” as in Harrison County, and its spot in the state overall as a leader in economic development, infrastructure, and other areas.

“This Mississippi Gulf Coast and particularly Harrison County is growing and contributing to the economy of Mississippi like no other region has,” said former Governor Phil Bryant, who attended the event at the IP Casino Resort & Spa.

“It’s like the alphabet, you know from A to Z. We’ve been from the best to the worst and now we’re coming back,” Martin added.

