Growth in Lucedale goes hand-in-hand with George County growth

Bulldozers and dump trucks work in the Magnolia Farm subdivision under construction on the edge of Lucedale. The subdivision could have as many as 140 homes.(John Fitzhugh)
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Lucedale is watching as its motto “Where people and progress meet” comes true. There has been a recent spurt of growth around the town that is the seat of George County.

The county saw an almost 20% population growth in the last 10 years. Add to that the Enviva pellet plant that will create 90 permanent jobs, and the lure of country living, and Lucedale is seeing the benefits.

“We’ve got several things going on in the county that reflects to the city and vice versa city to the county,” said Mayor Doug Lee. ”Working together with them I think is what’s brought this on.”

And what’s good for George County is good for Lucedale.

“Technically, this is the county right here. The city is across the street,” said developer Billy Anderson as he stood along side several new houses that have been built in the Magnolia Farm subdivision. “It’s very weird the way it falls The city is right there and right there so we’re technically in the county here.”

Anderson said the growth is really nothing new, but it’s hit a new, faster pace.

“It’s been about five or six years here,” he said. “We’ve had people from Mobile coming here, we’ve had people from the Coast coming up here. It’s drier up here, I mean, you’re not dealing with as much flood zone issues.”

Multiple subdivisions are being built in an area that is used to seeing homes built one at a time. It is a new look for the area. Anderson thinks this is just the start.

“Everybody knows the boom is coming, but how do you get prepared for something you can’t see yet?”

Infrastructure growing pains come hand in hand with growth. Areas in the county want city sewer services, the need for more schools, and, of course, there’s traffic.

“It goes along with progress,” said Mayor Lee. “We’ll address it as funds come down to us.”

For Lee, these are good problems to have, and he welcomes more people to come to the area.

“We’ve still got room for growth. Any new people, prospects that want to come talk to us, we’ll make room for you,” Lee said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

