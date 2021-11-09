WLOX Careers
Gov. Reeves to announce $62 million in new coastal RESTORE Act projects

The RESTORE Act was established in 2012 to provide relief to the five coastal states affected by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. More than $60 million in new RESTORE Act projects across the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be announced Tuesday afternoon.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $60 million in new RESTORE Act projects across the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be announced Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Tate Reeves is scheduled to speak at 1:30pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to announce the projects. All of the projects were recommended to Reeves by the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee.

The RESTORE Act was established in 2012 to provide relief to the five coastal states affected by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The trust utilizes funds to restore and protect the natural resources, ecosystems, fisheries, marine and wildlife habitats, beaches, coastal wetlands, and economy of the Gulf Coast region.

