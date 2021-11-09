Gov. Reeves to announce $62 million in new coastal RESTORE Act projects

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $60 million in new RESTORE Act projects across the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be announced Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Tate Reeves is scheduled to speak at 1:30pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to announce the projects. All of the projects were recommended to Reeves by the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee.

The RESTORE Act was established in 2012 to provide relief to the five coastal states affected by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The trust utilizes funds to restore and protect the natural resources, ecosystems, fisheries, marine and wildlife habitats, beaches, coastal wetlands, and economy of the Gulf Coast region.

