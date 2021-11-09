WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Devin Culberson, Kannon Varnado sign with MGCCC baseball

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison Central baseball players Kannon Varnado and Devin Culberson each made official their decision to continue their careers at Mississippi Gulf Coast on Monday.

Devin is a dynamic two-way player who can throw heat on the bump and patrols the outfield as well as anyone, and is also the football team’s third-leading receiver this year. Kannon is also a two-way player, and signed today right under the exact jersey his late father, Daniel, wore during his playing days at Gulf Coast. Monday was an especially emotional day for Kannon as he gets to follow in those footsteps, alongside a teammate and friend.

“It’s been awesome. I can’t stop thinking about him and how much it would’ve meant to him,” he said. “We’ll [Devin and I] be roommates up there and we’ll be staying close. If there’s one person I would want to go up there with, it would be him. We’ll be Rebels for life, I can’t wait to get up there and have two Rebels be Bulldogs and have some fun.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside his home Sunday afternoon in Gulfport.
Police investigating homicide of Gulfport man
According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before...
Man identified in fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident in Jackson County
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
The jewelry stand has been set up in the same spot in front of the Masonic Lodge on Government...
Ocean Springs family continues artist’s festival booth following death of owner

Latest News

Devin Culberson, Kannon Varnado sign with MGCCC baseball
Devin Culberson, Kannon Varnado sign with MGCCC baseball
St. Patrick boys win 3A state cross country championship
St. Patrick boys win 3A state cross country championship
The St. Patrick boys cross country team wins the 2021 3A state championship
St. Patrick boys win 3A state cross country championship
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints re-focusing on consistency at midway point of season