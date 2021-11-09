Devin Culberson, Kannon Varnado sign with MGCCC baseball

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison Central baseball players Kannon Varnado and Devin Culberson each made official their decision to continue their careers at Mississippi Gulf Coast on Monday.

Devin is a dynamic two-way player who can throw heat on the bump and patrols the outfield as well as anyone, and is also the football team’s third-leading receiver this year. Kannon is also a two-way player, and signed today right under the exact jersey his late father, Daniel, wore during his playing days at Gulf Coast. Monday was an especially emotional day for Kannon as he gets to follow in those footsteps, alongside a teammate and friend.

“It’s been awesome. I can’t stop thinking about him and how much it would’ve meant to him,” he said. “We’ll [Devin and I] be roommates up there and we’ll be staying close. If there’s one person I would want to go up there with, it would be him. We’ll be Rebels for life, I can’t wait to get up there and have two Rebels be Bulldogs and have some fun.”

