Clouds increase today. Few showers possible by Thursday.

It’s another nice day! We’ll warm up into the mid 70s this afternoon. While we’ve seen plenty of sunshine, cloud cover will move in from the west. It will be mostly cloudy tonight, and we won’t be quite as cool. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy, but dry. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s. The humidity will increase on Thursday ahead of a cold front. A few showers and storms are possible as the front gets closer to us. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see much heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Cooler and drier air will arrive on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The cool air really moves in by Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will drop into the upper 40s by Saturday. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. We could see the 30s and low 40s by Sunday morning. Highs will stay in the mid 60s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days. Hurricane Season ends at the end of the month.

