WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Clouds increase today. Few showers possible by Thursday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s another nice day! We’ll warm up into the mid 70s this afternoon. While we’ve seen plenty of sunshine, cloud cover will move in from the west. It will be mostly cloudy tonight, and we won’t be quite as cool. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy, but dry. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s. The humidity will increase on Thursday ahead of a cold front. A few showers and storms are possible as the front gets closer to us. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see much heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Cooler and drier air will arrive on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The cool air really moves in by Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will drop into the upper 40s by Saturday. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. We could see the 30s and low 40s by Sunday morning. Highs will stay in the mid 60s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days. Hurricane Season ends at the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Phillip Collins, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old...
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 59-year-old Gulfport man
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
A vehicle with the driver still trapped inside was discovered early Tuesday morning near mile...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10
Loved ones mourn 9-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
Young crash victim’s organs donated to 6 people

Latest News

Lovely weather today. Clouds increase tonight.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Pleasantly dry today. Hit-or-miss showers possible Veterans Day Thursday.
Chilly and pretty this morning. Cloudier and pleasant this afternoon. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Chilly tonight, more clouds tomorrow