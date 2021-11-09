WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy

Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.
Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.(Source: GoFundMe/Blount Family/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 9-year-old boy who attended the Astroworld Festival with his father is in a coma.

Ezra Blount was on his father’s shoulders Friday night when the crowd at the event surged and started pushing, his grandfather said.

That led to the father becoming crushed and passing out, at which point, Ezra fell to the ground.

The grandfather said the boy was taken to the hospital as a John Doe because he became separated from his father.

Injuries to his brain are so serious, doctors put him in a medically induced coma.

The family has hired attorney Ben Crump, who issued a statement accusing the Astroworld Festival’s management of being reckless.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the event after eight people died as a result of that crowd surge Friday night.

Rapper Travis Scott organized the Astroworld Festival.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside his home Sunday afternoon in Gulfport.
Police investigating homicide of Gulfport man
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
Loved ones mourn 9-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
Young crash victim’s organs donated to 6 people
The Wilkes Bridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road is being closed to traffic overnight this week....
HAPPENING OVERNIGHT: Cowan-Lorraine Bridge closing this week

Latest News

Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels
A responding officer testifies in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis...
GRAPHIC: Responding officer testifies about Arbery slaying
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19
A man who ran off the road was rescued early Tuesday morning after another vehicle passing by...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10