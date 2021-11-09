360 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 360 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths in the state Tuesday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Sunday and 3pm Monday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 57 new cases and two deaths. The new cases were reported in Jackson County (18), Harrison County (17), Hancock County (11), George County (5), Stone County (4), and Pearl River County (2).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 5070 80 73 9 Hancock 7796 130 72 15 Harrison 34,599 551 534 78 Jackson 24,693 386 283 41 Pearl River 9646 241 210 42 Stone 3639 66 88 14

There were 25 deaths reported in the state on Tuesday. Five of them occurred between Oct. 15 and Nov. 6. Twenty additional deaths that occurred between March 15 and Nov. 4 were identified through death certificate reports, including two in Harrison County.

As of Nov. 8 at 3pm, there have been a total of 507,476 cases and 10,178 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

. (MSDH)

As of Nov. 8, there were 150 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 63 were in the ICU and 37 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

. (MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 46 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of Nov. 3. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.