WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Welfare check leads to discovery of dead body in Gulfport

A man was discovered dead Sunday afternoon while officers responded to a welfare check at a...
A man was discovered dead Sunday afternoon while officers responded to a welfare check at a home in Gulfport.(WILX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - A man was discovered dead Sunday afternoon while officers responded to a welfare check at a home in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police responded to the welfare check around 4:24 p.m to the 600 block of 25th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be the victim of a homicide.

The man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending proper family notification by the Harrison County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information, please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before...
Man identified in fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident in Jackson County
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Heaven has a playground
Nevaeh Allen’s family launches foundation to help families, honor kids that die due to child abuse

Latest News

The jewelry stand has been set up in the same spot in front of the Masonic Lodge on Government...
Ocean Springs church honors veterans at Sunday service
The jewelry stand has been set up in the same spot in front of the Masonic Lodge on Government...
Ocean Springs family continues artist’s festival booth despite death of owner
Grace Independent Baptist Church in Ocean Springs dedicated its Sunday Service to recognize...
Ocean Springs church honors veterans at Sunday service
Getting chilly again tonight.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast