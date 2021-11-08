Welfare check leads to discovery of dead body in Gulfport

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - A man was discovered dead Sunday afternoon while officers responded to a welfare check at a home in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police responded to the welfare check around 4:24 p.m to the 600 block of 25th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be the victim of a homicide.

The man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending proper family notification by the Harrison County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information, please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

