‘We have to unlock their minds‘ | 7 pastors unite to combat crime with counseling, mentoring project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven Jackson pastors made their voices heard across airwaves Monday with a crime-fighting solution.

The pastors, a part of an organization called Healing the City Coalition, are taking a step towards restoring hope and doing what they can to fight an alarming amount of violence and homicides in 2021.

The faith leaders met at 90.1 WMPR Radio and shared a solution they hope will impact criminal activity in Jackson.

“The police lock ‘em up, but we have to unlock their minds,” Bishop F. L. Blount said live on the air while other pastors nodded their heads.

Six other pastors as well as Chief James Davis all sat behind Blount in the recording room Monday. Davis welcomed the support to help reduce crime in the community.

Efforts like these are a part of the police department’s goals to tackle crime, but JPD has yet to fully implement a crime plan after presenting it to the city council in March.

Other faith leaders in attendance Monday included Pastor James C. Shoulder, Pastor John McNeal, Pastor Billy Paige, Minister Levi Gill, Reverend Joe Washington, Bishop Lorenzo Standford, and Pastor David Watkins.

Blount said the plan is to offer attitude, anger management, and parenting classes to youth and their parents at community centers and other indoor locations where youth play sports.

“These young men will be coming in and playing basketball. We will have a staff that will be showing love and kindness as they come in. We want to develop trust, develop a relationship first,” Blount said.

Blount said the group recently presented their plan to the city to “stop talking about the criminals and create ways to talk to them.”

The goal of the mentoring/counseling program is to reset the minds of youth and parents by helping them understand how to respond to life circumstances.

“10% of your life is what you face,” Blount added. “90% of your life is how you deal with it and because what you know determines your behavior, we have to help educate them to know other ways to respond.”

Blount is the pastor of Greater Tree of Life on W. Capitol, a street that has seen several homicides. Most recently, Monday, a 16-year-old killed a man on West Capitol after being chased with a beer bottle days before.

The Healing the City Coalition says local pastors have been under fire in the past for staying in their pulpits and not being more vocal in their fight against crime. Blount only responded to the criticism by saying they’re focused solely on moving forward.

“We are getting with the pastors who are willing. If we start focusing on those who are not doing anything, then we’re losing focus on what we need to do,” he said.

The pastors will continue discussing this project at a public meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Greater Tree of Life, located at 1865 W. Capitol Street.

Blount said the community is invited to join the conversation and continue growing this initiative.

