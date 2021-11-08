Ocean Springs captures 6A girls cross country state championship

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs girls cross country team won the 6A state championship on Saturday in Clinton.

All of the Greyhounds’ runners finished in the top 25, including six of the top 10. Maya Messenger finished fourth overall with a time of 19:35. The Greyhounds had a team average time of 19:55.63, second place was just over 19:59, and third place Pearl was well over 21 minutes.

