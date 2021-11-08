Monday’s Forecast

The longest weekend of the year, 49 hours instead of 48 hours, has ended. I’m sure many of us enjoyed that extra hour of sleep Sunday morning. And hopefully all of your clocks have been adjusted backwards by one hour so that you’re on-time for your plans today instead of being quite a bit too early. With sunrise an hour earlier now, we’ll be able to see our skies brighten around 6AM instead of having to wait until after 7AM. As far as today’s weather, Monday will feature chilly morning temperatures mainly in the 40s with sunny skies. Highs this afternoon should reach the lower 70s which is close to normal for this time of year. Tonight will bring clear skies with chilly overnight lows mainly in the 40s. Tomorrow will be pleasantly dry with highs in the mid 70s. High pressure over the southeast will keep our pattern dry through the first half of this week. Then, rainier weather will be possible on Veterans Day Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances will drop by the weekend and it’ll be a big drop in temperature with afternoons in the lower 60s and mornings in the lower 40s and perhaps 30s. In the tropics, there are no named storms being tracked by the National Hurricane Center but they are monitoring an east-moving disturbance near Bermuda which could become a depression or storm this week. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region this week. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30. Download our FREE WLOX Weather App to your smart devices to stay up to date and in touch with the weather in South Mississippi, and you will have WLOX at your fingertips anytime, anyplace. Also follow us on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates, tropical information, tidal and marine forecasts.