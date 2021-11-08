HAPPENING OVERNIGHT: Cowan-Lorraine Bridge will close this week

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine Road (Hwy 605) in Gulfport will close in the overnight hours this week.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, the bridge will close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. and will continue every night until Thursday, Nov. 11. Crews are continuing work on a bridge maintenance project that started earlier this year.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and to be on high alert for roadside workers.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.