WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

HAPPENING OVERNIGHT: Cowan-Lorraine Bridge will close this week

The Cowan-Lorraine Bridge, also known as the Wilkes drawbridge, will close overnight will close...
The Cowan-Lorraine Bridge, also known as the Wilkes drawbridge, will close overnight will close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 8 until Thursday, Nov. 11.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine Road (Hwy 605) in Gulfport will close in the overnight hours this week.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, the bridge will close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. and will continue every night until Thursday, Nov. 11. Crews are continuing work on a bridge maintenance project that started earlier this year.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and to be on high alert for roadside workers.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside his home Sunday afternoon in Gulfport.
Police investigating homicide of Gulfport man
According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before...
Man identified in fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident in Jackson County
According to NCBC Gulfport, a loud boom and flash of light may be seen Monday night as the...
Sonic boom, fireball in the sky a possibility Monday night as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
The jewelry stand has been set up in the same spot in front of the Masonic Lodge on Government...
Ocean Springs family continues artist’s festival booth following death of owner

Latest News

Oysters aren't hard to find in South Mississippi restaurants or seafood markets, but they're...
2021 is another down year for Mississippi’s oyster industry
Jackson woman charged following crash that killed mother and infant
Raymond woman charged following crash that killed mother and infant
According to NCBC Gulfport, a loud boom and flash of light may be seen Monday night as the...
Sonic boom, fireball in the sky a possibility Monday night as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the end of daylight saving time could impact the demand for...
Pain at the pump: price of fuel averages $1.31 more per gallon than in 2020