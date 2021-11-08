WLOX Careers
Another chilly night. Rain chances return by Thursday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
It was another stunning day with lots of sunshine! After the sunset, temperatures will fall quickly. We’ll drop into the mid 40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay dry, but we will see a little more cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid 70s in the afternoon. We’ll warm up a little more ahead of a cold front. Lows by Thursday morning will only drop around 60. The humidity will be higher, and there will be a chance for a few showers on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Some showers may linger into Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The cool air really moves in by the weekend. Highs on Saturday may only reach the low 60s! Morning lows will drop into the 30s and 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the 60s.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure along the East Coast has a low chance for development. It’s not a threat to the Gulf.

