WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Dozens of cats rescued after Jackson County owner moves away

For Pet's Sake Rescue moved in to help after getting a call about an owner who left 41 cats at...
For Pet's Sake Rescue moved in to help after getting a call about an owner who left 41 cats at a Moss Point home and moved to North Carolina.(For Pet's Sake Rescue)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the weekend, dozens of abandoned cats in Moss Point found refuge in Long Beach.

For Pet’s Sake Rescue moved in to help after getting a call about an owner who left 41 cats and moved to North Carolina. The rescue group has taken in about 30 to 40 cats from four separate hoarding situations this year alone.

Vanessa Cruz says without the community’s support, her efforts wouldn’t be possible.

“It’s a slow process in rescue and building any type of network, whether it be granting, or transporting, or funding. But it’s slowly but surely starting to come together,” Cruz said. “The dream is just to be able to help as many cats along the Gulf Coast as possible. We didn’t really have the space or the ability, but we’re making it work. And, because of our community and the Scouts reaching out and us partnering with everybody, we are able to make this work.”

If you’d like to help out with supplies, you can drop off cat food, flea treatment, towels, cat beds, and cat toys at the following Long Beach businesses:

  • The Coffee Box, 578 Klondyke Road
  • Sister Swank, 200 Jeff Davis Ave, Suite 2
  • Huff N Puff, 5132 Beatline Road, Suite D

Some South Mississippi Cub Scouts are also working to collect donations. You can drop off donations Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays 6:30pm & 8pm at the Biloxi Scout Hut for Cub Scout Pack 212, located at 2109 Camp Wilkes Road, Biloxi.

You may also contact scout families you know from Troop 212, Pack 212 (Biloxi), Troop 316 (Pass Christian), or Troop 210 (Diamondhead).

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside his home Sunday afternoon in Gulfport.
Police investigating homicide of Gulfport man
According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before...
Man identified in fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident in Jackson County
According to NCBC Gulfport, a loud boom and flash of light may be seen Monday night as the...
Sonic boom, fireball in the sky a possibility Monday night as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
The jewelry stand has been set up in the same spot in front of the Masonic Lodge on Government...
Ocean Springs family continues artist’s festival booth following death of owner

Latest News

Getting chilly tonight. Our dry days may be numbered.
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
Who wants oyster dressing for Thanksgiving and Christmas? Well, it’s possible to do that, but...
2021 is another down year for Mississippi’s oyster industry
Oysters aren't hard to find in South Mississippi restaurants or seafood markets, but they're...
2021 is another down year for Mississippi’s oyster industry
Memorial Hospital is now giving patients the opportunity to connect with a provider in just a...
Memorial Hospital now offering 24/7 telehealth visits