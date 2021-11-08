Diamondhead building a path to draw in more business

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead has been a city for almost 10 years and now planners are trying to make it “look” more like one. The city is one step closer to building a new business corridor that officials hope will bring in more money and more excitement.

Staff members at Cafe Burnet like what they see of the redevelopment plans for East Aloha Drive.

“Oh, we would definitely be hoping for that because it would bring more foot traffic and more traffic itself to the area and would, really, let us be known,” said chef Jeneen Millard.

The cafe sits in a shopping plaza that lines the planned business corridor in Diamondhead. Bids are out for the first phase of that project including drainage, curbs, gutters and parallel parking.

“Oh, now, that’s a nice sidewalk right there,” Millard said as she looked over renderings of the development.

The second phase will be to add sidewalks and decorative landscaping.

“Looks like they’re going to have more businesses,” said Diamondhead resident and business owner Ronald Daugherty, as he flipped through the images.

“I think it would be great for Diamondhead to have more opportunities to shop at different places without having to get out and go to Gulfport or Biloxi,” he said.

Construction of both phases of the corridor plan should begin early next year. It’s all part of a comprehensive plan for development that was presented last week to the Diamondhead City Council.

“We’re leaking $135 million in sales every year, according to the economist who evaluated us during our comprehensive plan,” said city manager Michael Reso. “Their research says we can support 60,000 to 70,000 square feet of new retail right now. So, by going in and making these improvements on East Aloha, we’re hoping to see some more new development pop in.”

And, there are plans for a gateway improvement as a new welcome mat to the city.

The city has about $800,000 in grants dedicated to the business corridor project.

In addition, the city has $4.2 million in grants for phase one of the Town Center roads project to the west.

“We are having a great time right now in planning and designing,” Reso said. “And just to see some of this stuff to light is very exciting.”

