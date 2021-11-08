Crowd enjoys last day of Picayune Fall Street Festival

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - People made sure to make a stop at the Picayune Fall Street Festival for its last day. It was the 54th annual event where people had the downtown area packed.

Jessica and Max Greulich are residents of the city and said it’s one of their favorite events of the year.

“My favorite part was just seeing the handmade items,” said Max.

“The lady was hand-making some beads that were really unique. This is great for vendors because it builds the community, keeps people supporting each other,” said Jessica.

Veronica Barnwell, the business owner of Barnwell Precious Oil Essentials, traveled from Slidell, Louisiana to reach more customers. She said she’s surprised by the turnout and glad that she made the trip to the city.

“A lot of businesses out here don’t have stores so they have to get out here to be exposed so that other people can support them,” said Barnwell.

Kids got the chance to have their faces painted, get balloon animals and even participate in axe throwing. Mayor Luke said he’s ready for next year’s event so that even more people from neighboring states can get experience the Picayune community.

“This is probably one of the better turnouts that I’ve seen in the years of the street fair,” said Luke. “We’ve got people from hometown people, people from 50 miles away and even 100 miles away. It brings and unites the people together from all over south Mississippi and Louisiana and we’re just excited about it. It’s a lot of fellowship.”

Organizers said there were over 180 vendors at the event.

