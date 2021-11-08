WLOX Careers
Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

