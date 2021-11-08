WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

$460M grant program opens to equip, train first responders

(Hawaii News Now)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal grant is now available to help first responders.

It’s called the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFP), a part of the American Rescue Plan.

Congressman Bennie Thompson announced that the Department of Homeland Security is now accepting applications.

The application period opens Monday, November 8, 2021, at 8 a.m. and closes on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Fire departments, training academies, and emergency medical service organizations can get direct financial assistance to equip and train first responders.

A total of $460 million is set aside for the AFG program.

Of that amount, $414 million will be awarded to assist first-responder organizations that need support to improve responses to fires and emergencies.

Apply here or call the FEMA AFG Program Help Desk at (866) 274-0960.

You can also email them at firegrants@fema.dhs.gov.

The AFG Program Help Desk is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside his home Sunday afternoon in Gulfport.
Police investigating homicide of Gulfport man
According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before...
Man identified in fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident in Jackson County
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
The jewelry stand has been set up in the same spot in front of the Masonic Lodge on Government...
Ocean Springs family continues artist’s festival booth following death of owner
The annual Peter Anderson Festival once again drawing thousands to downtown Ocean Springs...
Visitors flood downtown Ocean Springs for Peter Anderson festival

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 560 new cases of COVID-19 and five new...
560 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Gorgeous again today!
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
A child receives the pediatric COVID Pfizer vaccine in Floyd County, Indiana Saturday, Nov 5,...
COVID-19 vaccines available statewide for children under 12