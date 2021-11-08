2021 is another down year for Mississippi’s oyster industry

PASS CHRISTIAN Miss. (WLOX) - Who wants oyster dressing for Thanksgiving and Christmas? Well, it’s possible to do that, but it won’t be with Mississippi oysters. Right now, most of the oysters for sale are coming out of Texas and Louisiana after another bad season in South Mississippi.

The problems began back in 2019 when the Bonnet Carré Spillway opened. More recent issues started last spring and summer with heavy rains dropping salinity levels in the Mississippi Sound.

At Forte’s Seafood in Pass Christian, they’ve got oysters, but they didn’t come from local waters.

“You’re getting a few out of Alabama right now. You’re getting a few out of Louisiana, and a few out of Texas,” said Jeremy Forte. “The whole gulf region is lacking the resource. I think things go in cycles, they come and go, and we’re in kind of a down trough right now.”

To get out of that cycle, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is cultching, harvesting, and even buying oyster spats to try and get the off-bottom and traditional oyster reefs back into harvesting shape.

“We even bought a million full size oysters, live oysters, market size, out of Texas and put them in the water in 2020,” said Joe Spraggins, Executive Director of the DMR. “We have 60 million live oysters that are gonna be put out by Spat Tech as soon as they can get them grown. And we’ve put out about 12 million of our own that are spat on shell, so we’re trying every way in the world.”

The hope is with good weather, good fortune, and a little patience, oysters will once again be growing on South Mississippi reefs.

“Hopefully things will pick up,” Forte added.

