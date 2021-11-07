WLOX Careers
Visitors flood downtown Ocean Springs for Peter Anderson festival

By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Peter Anderson Festival once again showed why it’s the largest festival in Mississippi as thousands jammed the streets in downtown Ocean Springs Saturday.

And coming off a pandemic year, it wasn’t just about shopping, it was about the experience.

The music sets the tempo to keep the feet moving, and the bodies flowing like a river in downtown Ocean Springs made what officials are already calling a record year for the festival.

“I’ve never seen a turnout this big where it’s so packed,” said Tori Brumfield of Biloxi. “But honestly, it’s very nice to see so many people out here supporting the art.”

And buying the art from among the 325 vendors.

“It’s more than enough that me and my wife can keep up,” said Steve Hopper, owner of Shiver ‘N Sweat Woodworks in Shelbyville, Tenn. “I wish we had brought some help.”

Hopper heard about the Peter Anderson Festival while at another event in Georgia.

“Some people from around here were there and they highly recommended that we come to the Peter Anderson show,” Hopper said. “It took us 10 years to finally get up the courage to come here. And it has been an absolute blast.”

As it has been for Amy Tringali, owner of The Fudge Shack in Ocean Springs.

“So far, it’s been the busiest and we’ve seen the most amount of traffic, so many more people,” she said. “Double or triple what we saw last year.”

Among those are first-timers.

“We’re already impressed,” said Baton Rouge resident Anthony Long. “We just parked, and we only saw a few little stands like this. They’re just amazing. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Added Brian Walker of Biloxi: “Everybody spends their time in the living room watching TV. Out here this is the real deal. And sometimes it’s lot more interesting to see things that you don’t see on a regular basis.”

Others have been multiple times, and now they want to share the fun, like Terri Smith with her friend Lara Spell.

“I’ve been twice,” Smith said. “So, we usually take like a little girl’s getaway. And, I said, ‘Ya’ll need to come because it’s wonderful. And, so I booked us a place and here we are. Having a great time!”

The festival continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

