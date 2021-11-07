WLOX Careers
St. Charles family impacted by Ida gifted trailer after months sleeping in tents

Hypolite Nazio has been living in tents with his wife and three children ever since Hurricane...
Hypolite Nazio has been living in tents with his wife and three children ever since Hurricane Ida hit the region on August 29.(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - A family of five in St. Charles Parish is sleeping warmer this weekend, after spending 77 days without a solid roof over their heads.

Hypolite Nazio’s family home in Paradis was destroyed by Hurricane Ida.

After weeks of back-and-forth with FEMA and the state, Nazio said he was understandably skeptical when he received a call offering him a free trailer.

“I got call from someone who said, ‘Hey, we got a trailer we want to give you,’” Nazio said. “And my first reaction was, ‘No, this isn’t real.’

“I talked to my wife and she goes, ‘OK, did you ask how long we get to keep it? Or when they need it back?’”

Their benefactor Matt Rookard said he noticed a Fox 8 tweet that featured photos of the Nazios’ living conditions last week. He reached out to learn more.

“It began and ended with the tweet for me,” Rookard said. “I knew it was your tweet and I think it was three pictures of a kind of tent city they had created.”

Rookard works with the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority, which also has a parent non-profit designed to help those in times of dire need.

Nazio, his wife and three kids fit that description.

“Simpler is better right?” Rookard said. “Go buy a used trailer, use our connections with community organizations to identify needs, and drop it off.”

Nazio said Sunday he’s still having trouble processing this kindness his family has been shown. But he said he remains true to his faith in God and in humanity.

“I kind of had my doubts about any faith in humanity anymore,” said Nazio. “That restored all my faith in humanity.

“The Bible says to worry for nothing. The Bible says, ‘God shall provide.’ And in this case, God definitely provided.”

