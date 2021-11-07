WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ole Miss defeats Hugh Freeze, Liberty thanks to huge first half

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) is tackled for a loss by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam...
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) is tackled for a loss by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss sprinted away in the first half Saturday, but eased up a bit in the final two frames. Nonetheless, the Rebels got the job done against a respectable Liberty team coached by former Ole Miss head man Hugh Freeze.

Four of the Rebels’ six drives in the first half ended with points on the board, and they forced two interceptions out of Liberty signal-caller Malik Willis.

However, the second half was a different story. The Rebels kicked a field goal early in the third quarter before missing a field goal and punting it twice. A true tale of two halves, in part because, Lane Kiffin said, his team eased off the gas a bit at halftime.

“First half was great. 24-0 in the first half, (seven) sacks at halftime. It was awesome,” Kiffin said. “We tried to get them up the same way we did for the game to start the game in the second half and we didn’t do that. We really played a bad second half. That’s always challenging when the game goes so well. You’re up 24-0 at halftime versus a team that they don’t think of as an SEC team. You loosen up. That’s what we did.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before...
Authorities investigating death on Highway 613
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Heaven has a playground
Nevaeh Allen’s family launches foundation to help families, honor kids that die due to child abuse

Latest News

Mike Leach on MSU kicking woes: ‘There’s an open tryout’
PLAYOFFS: Stone vs. Mendenhall (11/5/2021)
PLAYOFFS: Stone vs. Mendenhall (11/5/2021)
PLAYOFFS: Moss Point vs. NE Jones (11/5/2021)
PLAYOFFS: Moss Point vs. NE Jones (11/5/2021)
PLAYOFFS: Bay vs. Quitman (11/5/2021)
PLAYOFFS: Bay vs. Quitman (11/5/2021)