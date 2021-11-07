Ole Miss defeats Hugh Freeze, Liberty thanks to huge first half

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss sprinted away in the first half Saturday, but eased up a bit in the final two frames. Nonetheless, the Rebels got the job done against a respectable Liberty team coached by former Ole Miss head man Hugh Freeze.

Four of the Rebels’ six drives in the first half ended with points on the board, and they forced two interceptions out of Liberty signal-caller Malik Willis.

However, the second half was a different story. The Rebels kicked a field goal early in the third quarter before missing a field goal and punting it twice. A true tale of two halves, in part because, Lane Kiffin said, his team eased off the gas a bit at halftime.

“First half was great. 24-0 in the first half, (seven) sacks at halftime. It was awesome,” Kiffin said. “We tried to get them up the same way we did for the game to start the game in the second half and we didn’t do that. We really played a bad second half. That’s always challenging when the game goes so well. You’re up 24-0 at halftime versus a team that they don’t think of as an SEC team. You loosen up. That’s what we did.”

