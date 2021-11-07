WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ocean Springs church honors veterans at Sunday service

Grace Independent Baptist Church in Ocean Springs dedicated its Sunday Service to recognize...
Grace Independent Baptist Church in Ocean Springs dedicated its Sunday Service to recognize those who have served our country with a Thanksgiving meal and entertainment to follow.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Grace Independent Baptist Church in Ocean Springs dedicated its Sunday Service to recognize those who have served our country with a Thanksgiving meal and entertainment to follow.

The two-hour service was followed by a full Thanksgiving meal and entertainment.

“The community of people that we are around, there’s a lot of connection to the military, and so we feel that it’s important to try to be a blessing to our community and just let them know how we feel,” Pastor Paul Perkins told WLOX.

Church member Jeffrey Clark is retired from the Navy. He served for two decades, spending years at sea, and overseas.

Clark has spent the last 15 years organizing the church’s Veterans Day meal with his wife to show his appreciation for service members.

“While this may not be much, it is one day a year where we can honor them for the service that they gave to this country,” he said. “It is a sacrifice being away from family, missing Christmases, missing the birth of my children. But it was worth every minute of it.”

92-year-old Gordon French is the congregation’s oldest vet. He chose to enlist in the Air Force during the draft, calling himself a “draft dodger”.

“It does mean a lot to us that we can honor our veterans,” he told WLOX.

French says the videos shown during the service moved him.

“It touched me,” he said. “It touched my heart, of course. And it kind of makes your eyes kind of water.”

Grace Baptist Church puts this event on every year. This year, about 400 people attended.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before...
Man identified in fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident in Jackson County
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Heaven has a playground
Nevaeh Allen’s family launches foundation to help families, honor kids that die due to child abuse

Latest News

Getting chilly again tonight.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
The jewelry stand has been set up in the same spot in front of the Masonic Lodge on Government...
Ocean Springs family continues artist’s festival booth following death of owner
Hypolite Nazio has been living in tents with his wife and three children ever since Hurricane...
St. Charles family impacted by Ida gifted trailer after months sleeping in tents
According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before...
Man identified in fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident in Jackson County