Ocean Springs church honors veterans at Sunday service

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Grace Independent Baptist Church in Ocean Springs dedicated its Sunday Service to recognize those who have served our country with a Thanksgiving meal and entertainment to follow.

The two-hour service was followed by a full Thanksgiving meal and entertainment.

“The community of people that we are around, there’s a lot of connection to the military, and so we feel that it’s important to try to be a blessing to our community and just let them know how we feel,” Pastor Paul Perkins told WLOX.

Church member Jeffrey Clark is retired from the Navy. He served for two decades, spending years at sea, and overseas.

Clark has spent the last 15 years organizing the church’s Veterans Day meal with his wife to show his appreciation for service members.

“While this may not be much, it is one day a year where we can honor them for the service that they gave to this country,” he said. “It is a sacrifice being away from family, missing Christmases, missing the birth of my children. But it was worth every minute of it.”

92-year-old Gordon French is the congregation’s oldest vet. He chose to enlist in the Air Force during the draft, calling himself a “draft dodger”.

“It does mean a lot to us that we can honor our veterans,” he told WLOX.

French says the videos shown during the service moved him.

“It touched me,” he said. “It touched my heart, of course. And it kind of makes your eyes kind of water.”

Grace Baptist Church puts this event on every year. This year, about 400 people attended.

