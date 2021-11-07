Mike Leach on MSU kicking woes: ‘There’s an open tryout’

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State missed a total of three field goals in the 31-28 loss to Arkansas, but none more crucial than the last one as time expired that would have sent the game to overtime.

There is some silver lining - the Bulldogs got inside the Arkansas 30-yard line in each of their last seven drives, including touchdowns on four of them. But the other three drives ended with those missed field goals, bringing MSU kickers to a combined 9-of-17 (53 percent) on the season on such kicks.

After the game, Mike Leach did not mince words on his team’s kicking game.

“There’s an open tryout, and you can announce this, there’s an open tryout on our campus for kickers,” Leach told reporters. “Anybody that wants to kick or walk on and kick for Mississippi State, we’ll hold a tryout anytime you can get over to our building, provided you’re cleared by the NCAA.”

