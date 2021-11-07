Crowd flocks to anticipated Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade had people filled with excitement as people watched floats ride through downtown Biloxi.

It’s an anticipated event where people can join in fellowship while honoring those who’ve served.

The parade included the military, corvette cars, floats, JROTC from local schools and local organizations. Valencia and Thomas Grant are first-time guests of the parade and said they are Navy and Marine veterans themselves.

The couple came from Terry, Mississippi to watch their daughter march with her JROTC group for the school. Valencia said that the trip was worth seeing how her daughter is following in her footsteps.

“It touches your heart. I can remember when she came home with her uniform her daddy bout melted on the patio,” said Grant.

Valencia said that even though it’s the family’s first time coming to the parade, they were pleased by everyone’s participation.

“I really have enjoyed myself. It was a wonderful experience, especially since it wasn’t too crowded and you get to see the kids and their progress,” said Grant.

Both Logan Honaker and Leighton Harris are members of the JROTC of West Harrison High School. The two said they were honored marching in the parade because they knew how appreciative veterans are of people showing acknowledgment of the work they’ve done for this country.

“Sometimes these veterans have PTSD and are very depressed from war. They feel like everyone has died in their family so this helps them,” said Harris.

“It felt good because we got to support our veterans who have helped this country be what it is today,” said Honaker.

Organizers said the parade was founded in 2000 and is the largest of its kind in South Mississippi.

