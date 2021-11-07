Big cool down coming tonight

It was a sunny and beautiful day, but we’re cooling down quickly tonight. Temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. The sky will stay clear through the night. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM, so our clocks will set back one hour.

Sunday afternoon will be mild and sunny with highs near 70. It’s going to stay nice and sunny on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Morning lows will be in the 40s. We’ll be a little warmer on Wednesday with morning lows in the 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky. A cold front may bring a few showers on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We’ll be cooler by Friday with highs in the low 70s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Wanda remains in the Northern Atlantic. It is not a threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.