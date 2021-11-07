Getting chilly again tonight.

Today was gorgeous! The sky will stay clear tonight, and temperatures will drop quickly. We’ll fall into the low 40s by Monday morning. Some inland areas could reach the upper 30s.

It’s going to stay nice and sunny on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll be a little warmer on Wednesday with morning lows in the 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky. A cold front may bring a few showers on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Thursday, but we’ll be cooler by Friday with highs in the low 70s.

A big cool down is expected this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday may only reach the low 60s despite seeing more sunshine.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure along the East Coast has a low chance for development. It’s not a threat to the Gulf.

