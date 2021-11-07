WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Authorities investigating death on Highway 613

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before...
According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before 11 p.m. Saturday.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a late-night fatality in Jackson County.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before 11 p.m. Saturday. It happened on Highway 613 in the Escatawpa area, just north of Piggly Wiggly.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating this incident. MHP and the coroner’s office are working to identify the victim and locate next of kin.

We will update this report as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Heaven has a playground
Nevaeh Allen’s family launches foundation to help families, honor kids that die due to child abuse

Latest News

It's going to be a beautiful Sunday!
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Biloxi hosts Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade
Crowd flocks to anticipated Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade in Biloxi
The annual Peter Anderson Festival once again drawing thousands to downtown Ocean Springs...
Visitors flood downtown Ocean Springs for Peter Anderson festival
The Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade had people filled with excitement as people watched floats...
Crowd flocks to highly anticipated Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade in Biloxi