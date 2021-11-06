WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack
Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he intended to file a lawsuit against OSHA. His...
Reeves: Second lawsuit against OSHA will challenge Biden’s ‘flagrant abuse of power’
The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Second round winners announced

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19
Myrtessia Catchings, 23
‘My daughter was loved’ | Hundreds celebrate the life of beloved Brookhaven 23-year-old lost to gun violence
FILE - Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, of Fullerton, makes his first appearance in Orange County...
Accused California mass killer incompetent to stand trial