WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pass Christian mayor pushing for more ideas to develop downtown

By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - New opportunities for development happening now in the Pass. With an early win in his pocket, Mayor Jimmy Rafferty is pushing for more incentives to lure more businesses to downtown and beyond.

Construction noise is what Rafferty wants to hear downtown, and strategic conversation is the key.

“I was in human resources my entire career,” Rafferty said. “And, really, it’s all about bringing people together.”

In his second brainstorming session were new and familiar faces ready to hear more of Rafferty’s plan to revitalize downtown.

His main weapon: Tax Increment Financing districts.

“Really, what a TIF does is, it helps bring businesses in where businesses have never been before,” he said.

Simply put: TIF refunds or diverts a portion of a company’s taxes above an established property value to help finance development.

The city is fresh from the county’s approval this week of a TIF Plan for the $57 million West Pass Station that will bring hotel and retail space to an undeveloped space.

“Now, we’re focused on the downtown and an area near Walmart, which is right on the beach,” Rafferty added.

That seven-acre property is owned by Kumar Amaraneni. And he has ideas.

“Like a resort area for people, the tourists, to come and enjoy the beach across the highway,” he said.

Amaraneni likes the idea of TIF and, although he’s in no rush to make a move, he likes the city’s vision.

“Jimmy is full of energy, you know,” he said. “And he wants to a lot for the county and especially Pass Christian. So, I want to be a part of it.”

Bill Wingfield is excited enough about the city’s potential growth that he and his wife, Dr. Angela Wingfield, opened another dermatology clinic this week.

“There’s not a lot of medical facilities in Pass Christian,” he said. “And as the growth of the community gets bigger, there’s more need for doctors and professional folks to come into the marketplace.”

Rafferty intends to continue with these brainstorming sessions to develop a variety of ideas beyond TIF districts.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack
Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he intended to file a lawsuit against OSHA. His...
Reeves: Second lawsuit against OSHA will challenge Biden’s ‘flagrant abuse of power’
The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Second round winners announced

Latest News

It’s a familiar sight in downtown Biloxi as crews set up bleachers, porta-potties and traffic...
Organizers prepare for Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade
Construction noise is what Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty wants to hear downtown.
Pass Christian mayor pushing for more ideas to develop downtown
With Louisiana now in the sports betting game, state leaders are working to develop mobile...
Mississippi gaming committee working to develop mobile sports betting
The Magnolia State joins Indiana and Louisiana in the civil action against President Biden and...
Reeves: Second lawsuit against OSHA will challenge Biden’s ‘flagrant abuse of power’