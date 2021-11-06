WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Organizers prepare for Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a familiar sight in downtown Biloxi as crews set up bleachers, porta-potties and traffic cones along the Gulf Coast Veterans Parade route.

Each year, the procession takes turns going through either D’Iberville, Gulfport or Biloxi. For its 21st year, the parade will start on the corner of Howard Avenue and Bellman Street and wind through the city before ending at the Biloxi Town Green.

Organizers plan for the parade to be the biggest one yet.

“We are expecting 18-to-19,00 people in this parade,” Gulf Coast Veterans Parade Vice President Jerry Taranto said. “You’re going to see a variety of active duty, retired, generations of military. You’ll see boy scouts, girl scouts. You’ll see JROTC.”

The parade has been a popular tradition for military members, with many of them participating while serving at Keesler Air Force Base or the Gulfport Seabee Base.

If they retire and settle along the Coast, some continue marching every year, like VFW Post 2434 Commander Christoper Walton.

“I’ve done a couple of them as active duty, marching with the troops and things like that as a first RN. But never as a retiree just kind of strolling,” he said.

Participants say the parade is a way to give thanks to those who have defended our freedoms.

“A lot of them don’t feel appreciated or underappreciated or forgotten,” Walton said.

It’s also an opportunity to continue the region’s love for its military servicemen and women.

“Why not make sure we sustain that openness and friendliness all year round,” Taranto said.

With many veterans settling along the coast, the parade serves as a way to lure them into local VFWs or other veteran organizations.

“We’re for veterans, to help them in any way that we can,” Walton said. “You kind of commit to that for most of your life. You seek out service one way or another.”

Whether you are going to watch or participate, organizers want more people to show their appreciation for military members even after the parade wraps up.

“We’re proud and happy to deliver it for our community,” Taranto said.

The parade starts rolling Saturday morning at 11 am.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack
Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he intended to file a lawsuit against OSHA. His...
Reeves: Second lawsuit against OSHA will challenge Biden’s ‘flagrant abuse of power’
The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Second round winners announced

Latest News

Dozens of business operators, land owners and developers came to the second downtown...
Pass Christian mayor pushing for more ideas to develop downtown
Construction noise is what Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty wants to hear downtown.
Pass Christian mayor pushing for more ideas to develop downtown
With Louisiana now in the sports betting game, state leaders are working to develop mobile...
Mississippi gaming committee working to develop mobile sports betting
The Magnolia State joins Indiana and Louisiana in the civil action against President Biden and...
Reeves: Second lawsuit against OSHA will challenge Biden’s ‘flagrant abuse of power’