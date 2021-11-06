Organizers prepare for Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a familiar sight in downtown Biloxi as crews set up bleachers, porta-potties and traffic cones along the Gulf Coast Veterans Parade route.

Each year, the procession takes turns going through either D’Iberville, Gulfport or Biloxi. For its 21st year, the parade will start on the corner of Howard Avenue and Bellman Street and wind through the city before ending at the Biloxi Town Green.

Organizers plan for the parade to be the biggest one yet.

“We are expecting 18-to-19,00 people in this parade,” Gulf Coast Veterans Parade Vice President Jerry Taranto said. “You’re going to see a variety of active duty, retired, generations of military. You’ll see boy scouts, girl scouts. You’ll see JROTC.”

The parade has been a popular tradition for military members, with many of them participating while serving at Keesler Air Force Base or the Gulfport Seabee Base.

If they retire and settle along the Coast, some continue marching every year, like VFW Post 2434 Commander Christoper Walton.

“I’ve done a couple of them as active duty, marching with the troops and things like that as a first RN. But never as a retiree just kind of strolling,” he said.

Participants say the parade is a way to give thanks to those who have defended our freedoms.

“A lot of them don’t feel appreciated or underappreciated or forgotten,” Walton said.

It’s also an opportunity to continue the region’s love for its military servicemen and women.

“Why not make sure we sustain that openness and friendliness all year round,” Taranto said.

With many veterans settling along the coast, the parade serves as a way to lure them into local VFWs or other veteran organizations.

“We’re for veterans, to help them in any way that we can,” Walton said. “You kind of commit to that for most of your life. You seek out service one way or another.”

Whether you are going to watch or participate, organizers want more people to show their appreciation for military members even after the parade wraps up.

“We’re proud and happy to deliver it for our community,” Taranto said.

The parade starts rolling Saturday morning at 11 am.

