Official: Prisons should be ‘training centers’ not punitive

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A top Mississippi corrections official says he no longer wants prisons to be seen as punitive institutions.

Pedro Morena, a deputy commissioner at the Department of Corrections, said Thursday that prisons should be seen as “training centers” where people build skills that can help them find employment.

The prison system is looking to expand its workforce development programs. Right now, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility inmates can learn business technology, cosmetology and upholstering.

People can also take classes to earn high school diplomas or college credits. The prison is also looking to introduce a welding program.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.