Nevaeh Allen’s family launches foundation to help families, honor kids that die due to child abuse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Neveah Allen is honoring the toddler’s legacy in a special way.

Marcus Allen, Nevaeh’s father, and Ebony Hunt, a family friend, launched a new foundation called “Heaven Has a Playground”.

The purpose is to help families in the Baton Rouge area who have lost a child due to neglect and abuse.

Allen’s mom, Lanaya Cardwell, and the woman’s boyfriend, Phillip Gardner are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the little girl’s death.

“The foundation is just something to live on forever so people can know her name and her story,” Hunt said.

The name of the foundation was chosen since Nevaeh is “heaven” spelled backward.

Hunt says the plan is to do giveaways, hold programs and financially support these families, but the goal is to eventually expand and help anyone who may have lost a child.

“Anyone that lost a child, anything, cancer, heart disease, anything,” Hunt said.

Hunt believes Nevaeh is above her smiling, as she swings on a playground in heaven.

“She has a purpose, and that purpose is just now starting,” Heaven said.

Hunt says she wants to raffle off a car to a Baton Rouge family as a part of their first giveaway.

For more information on how you can help and donate to the foundation, you can contact Hunt at ebbie257@gmail.com or click here.

