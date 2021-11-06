Families head to Saucier farm to find perfect Christmas tree

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - With less than 50 days until Christmas Day, some South Mississippians are getting into the holiday spirit early with a trip to Gartman’s Tree Farm.

The farm has been a Saucier staple since it started selling trees back in 1986, and it wasn’t any different Saturday morning.

“We’ve been non-stop as far as people coming out and pre-tagging trees,” owner Danny Gartman said.

Families were on the hunt early for the perfect Christmas tree or one that better suited their style.

“I tend to like the Charlie Brown tree, the tree that’s handing out there that nobody wants,” Diamondhead resident Erin Seckso said.

Many families, like the Lee family, spent time measuring trees, strolling the fields and taking family photos along the way. It was their third year in a row that they picked out their Christmas tree at the farm, while the little ones enjoyed the rows of Leyland Cyprus and the Carolina sapphires.

“It’s a good time. We can play hide and go seek while the parents go look for the trees,” 7th grader Collin Lee said.

For some, the holidays won’t be complete without a visit to Gartman’s. But for others who have moved away, they are slowly adopting those same traditions once again and sharing them with others.

“I hadn’t done this since I was in high school,” Seckso said. “I’m here with a friend of mine, Alison and her son. She wanted to do something different this year and I said, ‘Let’s go tag a tree.’ They have never been out to Gartman’s.”

Repeat business has been the farm’s biggest support, especially after Hurricane Katrina. The storm wiped out the farm completely forcing the owners to wait until 2011 to start selling again.

“We appreciate them because they have helped us get established, have a decent business,” Gartman said. “Me and my wife are both retired. We enjoy what we do. It gives me a little physical activity.”

With little to no advertisement, the farm relies mostly on word of mouth to continue expanding the business. It was something owners said they saw a spike in last December.

“Last year was our best year, I will say that much. I don’t know if it had anything to do with COVID or not,” Gartman said.

While the owners don’t know exactly what led to the jump in sales, customers said the friendly service is a big part of what keeps them coming back.

“Instead of just going to a lot, you can support a local business,” Seckso said.

In the meantime, families are counting down the days for when they get to take their trees home.

“It’s a good time, for the kids and all,” Lee said.

Trees are still available, however, the farm is only open on weekends for anyone that is interested. Crews will start cutting down trees on Black Friday.

