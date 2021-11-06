Demonstrators gather at the Biloxi Lighthouse against the president’s vaccine mandate

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Rally to Resist Tyranny gathered at the Biloxi Lighthouse in solidarity to demonstrate they’re against President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate.

People gathered to get as many eyes on them as possible as cars drove by to view their signs. The group brought American flags and signs that said, “Freedom for us,” and “No mandate.”

The organizer of the group James Sullivan started the group and is proud to see the positive feedback.

“About three weeks ago I saw what was happening in the country and I see a lot of people doing this and I wanted to show my support. I think it’s wrong and that the government doesn’t have any authority to force any kind of medical procedure on the public,” said Sullivan.

Mississippi AG filed a lawsuit to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, joining Indiana and Louisiana.

This action was done just a day after the president pushed the deadline to January 4.

“I totally support that. I see a lot of support coming from states that they’re against the mandate. I’m glad to see, it’s good to know that elected officials are standing up for the people,” said Sullivan.

The group had a handful of people demonstrate with one member being as young as 16.

Emily Bruneau is homeschooled, but she said she took a break from her studies to make sure she was present so that she could represent for her generation.

“I take pride in representing my generation. We are the next stage in our society. I feel like if nobody in my generation stands up then we will just be overpowered in our government. It makes me happy to see so many people of the older generation taking part in this because it just goes to show that people care,” said Bruneau

Bruneau said that growing up during this time is difficult because of division, she also wants everyone to come to a common ground.

“Personally, I want to be able to live life how it was before all of this. It breaks my heart to see people fighting over stupid topics. But at least people are standing up and using their voice for what they believe in,” said Bruneau.

Thursday the President pushed back the deadline for federal contractors and companies with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated until January.

The protestors Friday said they’ll continue demonstrations until the mandate is dropped entirely.

