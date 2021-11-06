WLOX Careers
Cool and sunny today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our Saturday morning has started off chilly, but we have lots of sunshine in the forecast today. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s this afternoon with low humidity. We’ll keep a nice breeze from the north. A clear sky and calmer wind will help us cool down significantly by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday and Monday will be gorgeous. It will stay sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s. We’ll be a little warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s, and the humidity will increase a bit. A cold front may bring a few showers and storms by Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Wanda remains in the Northern Atlantic. It is not a threat to the U.S. Hurricane Season ends at the end of November.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

