WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Second chance hirings of the formerly incarcerated urged to reduce state’s worker shortage

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As employers struggle to find workers, government and business officials say there is an overlooked untapped market - former inmates.

A forum was held Thursday at The Two Museums encouraging businesses to hire the formerly incarcerated who are being trained for the workforce.

“Give us a chance,” said Richard Boykin.

For the Pearl resident, it’s all about second chances. The 33-year-old served eight-and-a-half years in Parchman, convicted of stealing four 4-wheelers in Rankin County.

The Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation helped him turn his life around, through a program that taught him painting and metal fabrication.

“For two year I was going to work five days a week, and that built up the work ethic that I need for when I got out,” said Boykin.

He is now employed by the Brown Bottling Group.

Boykin was among the panelists at the Dollars & Sense of Second Chance Hiring forum. Experts in government and business from across the state are encouraging companies to hire the formerly incarcerated.

The Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation trains inmates and helps them secure employment opportunities. Last year more than 30 were placed in jobs.

“These folks will be willing to work and do what’s necessary to keep a job and be employed,” said MPIC Reentry Director Donte Jones. “They want to be gainfully employed. They want to take care of their families and children and be, what I want to say, normal like everyone else.”

Some want the convicted felon question removed from job applications. Officials say employers get tax credits and a push is underway for lawmakers to ease restrictions that hinder their employment.

“What I’m asking the legislature to do is let a jail booking print out from the county, jail certified, true and correct,” said Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey. “Let that count as a state ID to get your ID card from the state and get your birth certificate.”

Experts say more than 6,600 former inmates are an untapped resource to help fill the current worker shortage.

“I knew I had something to go to and I didn’t have to worry about going back, because I was able to work,” added Boykin.

The MS Prison Industries Corporation currently has 100 clients and is working with 250 in and out of prison.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Victim of Jackson County domestic violence assault dies six months after attack
The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Second round winners announced

Latest News

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined attorney generals in Louisiana and Indiana on...
Mississippi attorney general files suit in effort to stop federal vaccine mandate
Cool through the weekend. Warmer next week. Then the coldest air of the season so far next...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Second chance hirings of the formerly incarcerated urged to reduce state’s worker shortage
Second chance hirings of the formerly incarcerated urged to reduce state’s worker shortage
The first Teacher Shortage Conference drew about 100 administrators, teachers and students to...
William Carey partners with Gulfport School District to address teacher shortage