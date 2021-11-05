WLOX Careers
Scholar-athlete of the week: Long Beach’s Katelyn Schroeder

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach senior Katelyn Schroeder began playing softball when she was three years old.

In seventh grade, she picked up volleyball.

In eighth grade, she joined the bowling team. Throwing in her travel softball season, Katelyn is fully occupied with one sport every season the year. A grind she not only embraces - but enjoys.

“I don’t think I could do it any other way,” she said. “Just being on the go, that’s who I am.”

On top of a number of postseason appearances, she’s a scholar-athlete award-winner in softball and volleyball. In her four years so far on the bowling team, she’s already built herself quite the resume.

“I’ve been all-regional every year,” she said. “For two of the three years we went to state, I was all-state.”

In the classroom, Katelyn has a 5.2 weighted GPA, and plans to study biomedical engineering at William Carey University, where she’s currently signed to play softball. All of that will come after she finishes a remarkable athletic career as a Bearcat - one she’ll never forget.

“The bond of getting closer with everyone and all my coaches and knowing I have a second family at Long Beach makes everything better and helps me learn what I need to go on and move on.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

