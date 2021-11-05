WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

MSDH scheduling COVID vaccines for children 5-11 Friday

Four children became the first ones to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
Four children became the first ones to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Fargo-Moorhead area.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state health department will start scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old after 7 p.m. Friday, for appointments beginning Monday, November 8.

Children ages 5-11 years will be vaccinated with two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered 21 days apart.

The dosage is one-third of the adolescent and adult dose.

“We are pleased this has finally been approved, and we recommend that all children 5 and older in Mississippi be vaccinated against COVID-19,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “If you have questions or concerns, we urge you to please talk with your pediatrician or healthcare provider.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health has ordered 51,000 doses of vaccine for this age group, and they are arriving at county health departments and other healthcare providers this week.

You can schedule your appointment here for any county health department.

Appointments can also be made by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Second round winners announced

Latest News

Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined attorney generals in Louisiana and Indiana on...
Mississippi attorney general files suit in effort to stop federal vaccine mandate
Cool through the weekend. Warmer next week. Then the coldest air of the season so far next...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Second chance hirings of the formerly incarcerated urged to reduce state’s worker shortage
Second chance hirings of the formerly incarcerated urged to reduce state’s worker shortage